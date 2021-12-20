Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $72,290,478.65 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22.

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23.

Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

