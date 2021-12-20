Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $72,290,478.65 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95.
- On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.
- On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23.
Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
