Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $4,326,513.75 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75.

On Friday, October 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $102.32 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

