Bank of America Corp DE Buys 205,244 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $175,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,315.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after buying an additional 106,097 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $184.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

