Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Boosted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 260,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

