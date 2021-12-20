Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Relx worth $180,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Relx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relx by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.86 on Monday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

