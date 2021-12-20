Bank of America Corp DE Has $193.18 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.07% of Genuine Parts worth $193,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

