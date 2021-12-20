Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $128.26 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

