LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $184,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.76 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

