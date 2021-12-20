Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,892.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,740.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

