Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

