5,258 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $142.12 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

