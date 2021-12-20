Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $97,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

BATS SMDV opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

