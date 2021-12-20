Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Antares Pharma worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

