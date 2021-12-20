Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

