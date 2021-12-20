Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 19.49% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $206,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.82 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.