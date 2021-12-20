Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

OCGN opened at $5.24 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

