Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 42,256 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $642,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $740.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

