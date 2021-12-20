Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Northwest Pipe worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,513 shares of company stock valued at $135,077. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

