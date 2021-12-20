Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $98.33 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.