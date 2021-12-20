Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Pool worth $92,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $540.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

