Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $149,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $339,000.

VGLT stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

