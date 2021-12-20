Morgan Stanley Sells 469,398 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,398 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.51% of Royce Value Trust worth $107,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 61.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

