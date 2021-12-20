DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of DTE Energy worth $100,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $116.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

