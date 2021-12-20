Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of AmerisourceBergen worth $97,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

