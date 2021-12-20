Morgan Stanley Has $95.83 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Berry Global Group worth $95,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

