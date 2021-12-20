Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

