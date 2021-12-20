Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.95.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $18.32 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.8089 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

