Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

