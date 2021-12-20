Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 443,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Zovio stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Zovio has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

