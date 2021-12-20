WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. WW International has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

