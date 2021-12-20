Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

