Analyzing Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) are both small-cap administrative and support and waste management and remediation services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vectrus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Vectrus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Vectrus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vectrus $1.40 billion 0.39 $36.95 million $4.66 9.98

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aris Water Solutions and Vectrus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Vectrus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vectrus has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.30%. Given Vectrus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vectrus is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Vectrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Vectrus 3.20% 18.45% 6.83%

Summary

Vectrus beats Aris Water Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution. It supports the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy in both domestic and international environments, geographically ranging from the U.S. to Europe and Southwest Asia. The Information Technology & Network Communications capabilities consist of communications, system-of system engineering and software development, mission services, management and service support, network and cybersecurity, and systems installation & activation for the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy. The company was founded on February 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

