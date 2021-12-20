Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

