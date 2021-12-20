Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

