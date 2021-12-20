Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZMCF stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

