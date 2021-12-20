Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Declines By 30.1%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

