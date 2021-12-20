Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BMIX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.