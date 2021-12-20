Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $100.26 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

