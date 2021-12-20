Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.