Wolfe Research Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $420.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $332.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

