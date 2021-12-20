Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.02 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of 111.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

