Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peters & Co reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

AQN opened at C$17.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.16 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

