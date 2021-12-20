Reviewing MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

This table compares MariMed and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 4.78 $2.14 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 797.04 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -62.70

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MariMed and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 208.22%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.37%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats MariMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

