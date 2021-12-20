U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

