SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.88.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $108.32 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

