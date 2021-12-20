Needham & Company LLC Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $215.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

