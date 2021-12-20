Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 145.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.