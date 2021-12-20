Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Recovering economy along with gradually improving loan commitments and a loan pipeline will likely stoke its net interest income (NII) growth. Comerica’s prospects also look promising as its revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost its financials. Backed by a decent liquidity position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Prudent cost-management activities will likely aid in alleviating bottom-line pressure. However, the lack of diversification in Comerica’s loan portfolio and in its geographical footprint is a near-term woe amid an uncertain economy and a competitive market.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.10.

CMA stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. Comerica has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

