Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

