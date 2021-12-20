LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.30.

LPL Financial stock opened at $157.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.81. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

